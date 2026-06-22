Why is UAE seeing higher temperatures? NCM weather expert explains early summer heat

UAE

The Met Office explains why temperatures rose before the official start of summer, with hotter days and increasing humidity ahead in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other Emirates

Technically, it’s true that the summer solstice marks the beginning of summer. But summer in the UAE began long before June 21. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: It’s hot today, tomorrow, and in the weeks ahead, in the UAE. But it’s also been hot in the weeks prior. You’ve likely been reading and hearing that summer is only now beginning in the Northern Hemisphere, because of the summer solstice, which was yesterday, June 21. So, why has it felt like summer all along?

There’s a reason for this, according to Dr Mohamed Alebri, director of the department of meteorology at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in Dubai.

Technically, it’s true that the summer solstice marks the beginning of summer. He said: “From an astronomical perspective, this is correct, as it marks the day when the sun reaches its highest apparent position in the sky and the Northern Hemisphere receives its longest period of daylight.”

However, there’s more to the story: “From a meteorological and climate perspective, especially in the UAE, summer conditions usually begin earlier. Meteorological summer is generally considered to start on June 1, while the UAE’s hot summer pattern often becomes established before the summer solstice, with rising daytime temperatures, stronger heat stress, drier inland conditions, and increasing humidity during some nights and early mornings over coastal areas.”

This is why you’ve likely been perspiring long before June 21.

Dr Alebri added: “In practical terms, the UAE has already entered the summer season before the solstice, and the hottest period of the year usually occurs later, during July and August, due to the seasonal lag between maximum solar radiation and peak surface heating.”

Weather today

Today, you can expect fair weather, with clouds appearing eastward.

Dubai and Ajman will see peak temperatures of 38°C, while Sharjah will hit 40°C and Abu Dhabi 41°C.

Humidity is expected to rise by tonight, and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward, with a change of mist or fog formation. With light to moderate winds, reaching speeds of 30km/h in coastal areas, sea conditions will remain gentle and stable, with wave heights of just two to three feet.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 38°C 29°C

Abu Dhabi 41°C 29°C

Al Ain 45°C 33°C

Sharjah 40°C 30°C

Ajman 38°C 30°C

Fujairah 39°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 42°C 30°C

Umm Al Quwain 39°C 31°C

Liwa 45°C 26°C

Outlook for the week

How is the weather in the coming week?

Dr Alebri forecasts it to be “very hot, generally stable, and mostly dry, with occasional haze, dust, and increased humidity at night and early morning”.

He shared a detailed outlook for the week ahead: “During the coming week, the weather across the UAE is expected to remain generally stable and typical of the summer season. Conditions are likely to be fair to sunny in general, with very hot weather during the daytime, particularly over internal and desert areas. Hazy conditions may occur at times, especially with light to moderate winds that may become fresh at times and cause blowing dust over exposed areas.

"Temperatures are expected to remain high across most parts of the country. Internal areas are likely to record the highest temperatures, while coastal areas may experience slightly lower maximum temperatures but higher humidity levels, especially during the night and early morning.”

Even if you spot clouds in the sky, don’t hold out hope for rain this week. Dr Alebri said: “The chance of rainfall remains low, although some low clouds or convective cloud development may occasionally be observed over eastern or mountainous areas depending on local conditions.”

Summer heat protection tips

With the mercury sliding upwards over the next few weeks, Dr Alebri advised taking the necessary precautions, especially when out and about during the hottest hours of the day.

He said: “Outdoor activities should be avoided or limited during midday and early afternoon, and those who need to move outdoors should take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

It is also important to drink sufficient water throughout the day, wear light and breathable clothing, use sun protection, and avoid leaving children, elderly people, pets, or any heat sensitive materials inside parked vehicles. Drivers should also be cautious during hazy or dusty conditions, as visibility may reduce suddenly in exposed areas.”