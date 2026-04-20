Why UAE residents remained calm during U.S.-Iran war

UAE

Life unshaken: A resilient nation stays the course amid regional turmoil

For many, the alerts that arrived in the dead of night were startling, but they never translated into fear. Instead, they served as quiet reminders of a system working efficiently in the background, allowing life to proceed uninterrupted.

Dubai: When the U.S.–Iran conflict reached a standstill, the guns fell silent and the unsettling rattle of intercepted missiles and drones ceased, the echoes lingered: not as panic, but as a period of reflection. Across the UAE, a country more than 190 nationalities call home, daily life continued with remarkable composure. Shops were open, gyms filled, offices buzzed, and families maintained their routines, anchored by a deep trust in the nation’s security.

For many, the alerts that arrived in the dead of night were startling, but they never translated into fear. Instead, they served as quiet reminders of a system working efficiently in the background, allowing life to proceed uninterrupted.

Confidence in defence systems

“I was never scared, not one bit. It’s the UAE - with one of the best defence systems - so why be scared?” said Gaétan Lajeune, a French Web3 entrepreneur who has been based in Dubai for the past four years.

He recalls being woken by an alert in the middle of the night, but beyond that brief interruption, nothing changed. “Life was normal,” he said simply. Even the outbreak of hostilities barely disrupted his routine. “I didn’t go for my regular workout on the very first day, probably the only break I took,” he added nonchalantly, as he headed back to the gym the following day. For Gaétan, the calm was instinctive, rooted in confidence.

The invisible shield

For Rob Mortimer, a UK national and founder of Fuelre4m, the atmosphere felt “almost surreal”. Having lived in the UAE for more than 20 years, he noted that while he had spent parts of his career in unstable regions, this felt different.

“You knew it was serious,” he said, referring to news of intercepted missiles. “But day to day, it never translated into panic. It felt like we were operating under an incredibly effective, almost comic-book-style forcefield.”

Business remained steady; meetings continued, travel plans held, and weekends still revolved around brunches and shopping. Ironically, those most worried were thousands of miles away. “Family and friends back home, watching international news, were far more anxious than we were on the ground,” he remarked. Mortimer credits the UAE government’s foresight and clear communication for maintaining this public trust.

A sense of belonging and purpose

The first alarm for Dr Nishi Singh, a Consultant Virologist, came late at night. “It jolted us awake, we thought it was a fire alarm,” she said. While there was a flicker of worry, it passed quickly. Having lived in the UAE for over 35 years, her belief in the country’s safety record took over.

“A deep-seated trust replaced uncertainty,” said the Indian-born doctor. She pointed to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s message — ‘All are Emirati’ — as a source of great comfort. “Life did not pause for a minute. Each day, we went to work as doctors. That isn’t just duty; it’s purpose.”

To show solidarity, the 'Doctors in Sarees Al Emarat' group — representing over 450 female doctors — held a gathering wearing T-shirts declaring ‘I stand with UAE’ paired with traditional sarees, making a quiet statement of unity.

Maintaining the daily rhythm

Asaad Masri, a Lebanese strategic communications professional, was surprised that this was his first such experience in 14 years of living in the country. He found that maintaining his regular commute between Dubai and Abu Dhabi helped him stay grounded.

“Keeping that normal rhythm made a big difference,” Masri explained. “The UAE has a very strong defence system. That sense of security is one of the main reasons I value living here.”

Roots that run deep

“Startled, yes. Scared enough to leave? No,” said Anurag Kashyap, a writer focused on marketing and technology. “A tree doesn’t flee the storm. It was planted here.”

With children, a home, and a decade of life built in the UAE, Kashyap felt no urge to relocate. For him, the normalcy experienced by residents was not a form of denial, but a trust earned by the state over many years, including during the global pandemic.

“Safety isn’t just about security,” he reflected. “It’s the deep sense of belonging.”