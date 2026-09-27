World Police Summit, Emirates sign three-year partnership ahead of 2026 edition

UAE

Agreement will see Emirates become the Official Airline Partner of the World Police Summit, helping connect global policing and security leaders with Dubai

The agreement aims to strengthen the international reach of the World Police Summit and support the participation of police and security leaders, experts and solution providers from around the world.

Dubai: The World Police Summit (WPS) and Emirates have announced a three-year strategic partnership that will see the airline become the Official Airline Partner of the summit.

The agreement aims to strengthen the international reach of the World Police Summit and support the participation of police and security leaders, experts and solution providers from around the world.

The partnership comes as Dubai prepares to host the fifth edition of the World Police Summit from November 16 to 18, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the summit will bring together police chiefs, policymakers, international organisations, security experts and technology providers from around the world.

Emirates will support the movement of delegates to Dubai through its global network and will assist in connecting the international policing and security community to the event.

According to the organisers, 95 per cent of the exhibition space for the 2026 edition has already been booked, while more than 150 speakers have been confirmed.

The partnership will also include promotional activities through Emirates' communication channels, digital platforms and onsite presence.

Ahead of the event, dedicated World Police Summit content will be featured on Emirates' ice inflight entertainment system, allowing passengers to learn more about the summit and its programme before arriving in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: "Emirates connects Dubai with cities and communities around the world, and this partnership will support the international leaders, policymakers, experts and industry partners travelling for the World Police Summit."

He added that the summit provides a platform to share knowledge, build partnerships and advance practical solutions to challenges facing an increasingly connected world.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the World Police Summit has established itself as a leading international platform bringing together police and security leaders, decision-makers and experts to exchange knowledge, anticipate the future of policing and develop innovative solutions to evolving security challenges.

He said the partnership with Emirates would strengthen the summit's international presence and broaden global participation through the airline's extensive network.

Held under the theme "Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations", WPS 2026 will examine topics including artificial intelligence in policing, cybercrime, financial fraud, organised crime, and the security of air, rail, road and maritime networks.

The programme will also feature an exhibition, Startup Arena and Academic Zone, connecting international law enforcement agencies with technologies, emerging businesses and research focused on the future of public safety.