15-Point Deal: Trump Signals Potential End To Iran War Following Productive Talks

World

As the war on Iran enters its fourth week, a potential diplomatic breakthrough has emerged following statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding constructive negotiations with Tehran. Trump announced that the United States and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement consisting of approximately 15 points, which could lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities. The proposed deal is contingent upon Iran's complete renunciation of its nuclear ambitions and the surrender of its enriched uranium stockpiles.

President Trump stated that the talks, conducted over two days by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were "very good and productive." He revealed that he has instructed the Department of Defense (The Pentagon) to postpone all military strikes against Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for a period of five days, pending the outcome of ongoing discussions. "They want to make a deal, and we want to make a deal too," Trump posted on Truth Social, adding that a final agreement could be reached within five days or less. He noted that Washington is not negotiating with the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, but rather with figures considered the "most respected" in Iran, described by Trump as "very reasonable."

Despite the diplomatic opening, Trump maintained a firm stance, warning that "regime change is underway" following the elimination of many senior leaders. He cautioned that if negotiations fail, aerial bombardments will continue, and the U.S. will move to seize Iran's enriched uranium. However, he noted that if a deal is secured, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen "very quickly," a move he claimed Israel would be "very happy" with.

On the regional front, U.S. Vice President JD Vance held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the components of the potential agreement. While an Israeli official told the Israel Broadcasting Authority that it is "too early to tell" if Trump intends to end the war, Channel 12 identified the high-ranking Iranian official involved in the talks as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official confirming that the U.S. requested a meeting with Ghalibaf this coming Saturday, although the Iranian Supreme National Security Council has yet to officially respond.

In Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed receiving messages from "friendly countries" regarding the U.S. request for negotiations. Simultaneously, reports from Axios and The Financial Times indicate that Pakistan is playing a central mediation role, with efforts underway to arrange a high-level meeting in Islamabad between Ghalibaf, Witkoff, Kushner, and JD Vance. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the reports, stating that London was aware of the ongoing diplomatic track.