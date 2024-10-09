7.05 AM Thursday, 10 October 2024
10 October 2024
16 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital, 4 shot in Nablus

Published
By WAM

At least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hospital sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia received the casualties following the strike, which hit the Yemen Al-Saeed hospital’s courtyard where civilians had taken refuge.

Separately, four Palestinian youths were reported killed in Nablus, West Bank, when Israeli special forces fired on their vehicle late Wednesday.

