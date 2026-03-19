18 African migrants drown off Comoros coast

World

WAM - At least 18 African migrants who were trying to reach the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte have drowned off the Comoros while trying to reach shore.

Mohamed Ahmed Assoumani, Minister of Interior of the Comoros, said that 30 people were rescued after the group reached an area near the coastal town of Mitsamiouli, about 40 kilometres from the capital, Moroni.

Survivors said they were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and were heading to nearby Mayotte, a destination that attracts migrants due to its French infrastructure and social welfare system.