20,000 Seafarers Stranded Near Strait of Hormuz as War Zone Risks Escalate

World

Seafarers' helplines say they are overwhelmed with messages from crews stuck around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region due to the ongoing conflict, desperately seeking repatriation, compensation, and critical onboard supplies. "Writing to urgently inform you that our vessel is currently facing a critical situation regarding provisions and one crew health conditions," read an email from one seafarer on March 24 to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) support team. "Immediate supply of food, drinking water, and basic necessities is required to sustain the crew," the message added.

The ITF reported receiving more than 1,000 emails and messages from seafarers stranded in the region since the conflict escalated following U.S. strikes on Iran on February 28. According to ITF documents seen by AFP, some crews sought to clarify their rights while navigating a war zone, while others sent harrowing videos of bombings striking near their vessels, pleading for help to get off board. "It is an extraordinary situation, there is a lot of panic," said Mohamed Arrachedi, ITF's Network Coordinator for the Arab World and Iran. "I get calls from seafarers at two or three o'clock in the morning. One panicked sailor called saying: 'We are here bombed. We don't want to die. Please help me, sir.'"

Approximately 20,000 seafarers are currently stranded in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UN’s maritime body (IMO), with at least eight seafarers or dock workers killed in incidents since February 28. While the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) has declared the area a war zone—granting seafarers rights to repatriation at the company's cost and double pay—many continue to face severe difficulties. Emails reveal that some ship operators are ignoring requests to leave, forcing crews to continue cargo and ship-to-ship (STS) operations despite grave safety concerns.

Beyond the immediate physical danger, compensation remains a primary worry, with 50% of inquiries relating to pay. Some seafarers report being stuck in life-threatening conditions for as little as $16 a day. Those on vessels without formal labor agreements are at particular risk, as their contracts often do not cover war zone operations, and owners frequently fail to respond to international labor organizations. The ITF is currently reaching out to flag states and port authorities in a desperate bid to resolve these cases as crews remain trapped under fire.