Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid ... 22nd edition of Arab Media Forum to begin in Dubai on 28 May as part of Day 2 of the Arab Media Summit

Event to bring together more than 4,000 participants to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape

Region’s largest media gathering to feature high-profile speakers and global industry leaders

First day of AMF to host the prestigious Arab Media Award ceremony in its 23rd edition



Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum, organised as part of Day 2 of the Arab Media Summit 2024, will begin on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The two-day event, which will continue till 29 May, will bring together more than 4,000 thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape.



The 2024 forum will feature a total of 110 sessions that will focus on analysing the key political, economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region. It will also feature several exclusive sessions with experts and specialists to discuss various topics directly impacting the media sector.



High-profile speakers

Key speakers during the forum include His Excellency Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen; His Excellency Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf; His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait; His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.



Global industry leaders participating in the discussions at the Arab Media Forum include Pavel Durov, Founder of Telegram and VKontakte, two of the world’s most popular social media apps, as well as renowned British author, journalist and world correspondent David Patrikarakos. The Director of Brand Strategy at X for EMEA Emily Ross will participate in a 20-minute talk on content and creativity in an AI powered Future.



Also participating in the forum this year is renowned media and content creator Bassem Youssef, who will share his perspectives in a session that will delve into his media journey.



The first day of the Arab Media Forum will host the prestigious Arab Media Award ceremony. The award will honour 14 winners across various categories for demonstrating outstanding excellence in the region’s media sector. The second day of the forum will host the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award, which recognises the contributions of outstanding digital influencers.



Furthermore, the forum will see the launch of several new media initiatives aimed at serving youth at both Arab and local levels. These include specialised reports on new media trends and a new programme dedicated to a creative sector in the industry.



The event will also feature ‘The Dubai Media Pioneers Platform, which will include sessions led by Emirati media pioneers who have made significant contributions to the local industry’s development. Organised by the Dubai Media Council across the three-day Summit, these sessions aim to impart knowledge and experience to younger generations to boost the sector’s development.



Celebrating literary excellence

The 22nd Arab Media Forum will celebrate a selection of renowned Arab authors and their major literary works. Book signing sessions will enable authors to engage with attendees and showcase their literary contributions. The sessions reflect the forum’s commitment to support the development of the Arab creative and literary world.









Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.