$2.6 Trillion: Global Military Spending Hits Record High

World

Global defense expenditures reached a historic $2.6 trillion in 2025, driven by an accelerating arms race and heightened geopolitical volatility. According to the annual "Military Balance" report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the United States maintains its dominance as the world’s top military spender, with a budget that significantly outpaces its nearest global rivals.

The report reveals that U.S. defense spending hit $997 billion, more than triple that of China, which ranked second at $314 billion. Russia followed in third place with $149 billion, as major powers prioritize the development of advanced weaponry, including next-generation fighter jets and sophisticated missile systems. Other key players, including Germany ($88.5 billion) and India ($86.1 billion), have also scaled up their outlays to address shifting regional security dynamics.

IISS analysts emphasized that while budget figures are staggering, spending does not always equate to immediate combat readiness. The report highlights that "sustainable military power" requires massive investments in logistics, maintenance, and personnel training, beyond mere hardware procurement. As the world enters this new defense "super-cycle," the gap between high-tech military capabilities and conventional force size continues to widen.