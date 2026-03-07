4,500 Rounds Per Minute: USS George H.W. Bush Activates Its Most Formidable Defensive Weapon

Emirates 24/7 — The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is utilizing its advanced "Phalanx" Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) as a final line of defense against missile and aerial threats in Middle Eastern waters, according to a report by WION.

The Phalanx system, a radar-guided Gatling gun capable of firing 4,500 rounds per minute, serves as a mechanical guardian for the carrier and its crew of 6,000 sailors. Designed for short-range engagement, the system targets threats that penetrate within a one-nautical-mile radius of the vessel.

The CIWS is engineered to intercept high-speed incoming missiles, including supersonic projectiles and stealth drones, before they can impact the carrier's hull. Experts note that while the system's white dome resembles the "R2-D2" droid from Star Wars, it actually houses a sophisticated dual-antenna radar that tracks threats with extreme precision in fractions of a second.

Beneath the dome lies a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon with six rotating barrels, capable of creating a "wall of lead" to neutralize targets. A key feature of the system is its fully autonomous mode; the onboard computer can identify, track, and engage threats without human intervention, an essential capability given that human reaction times are often too slow for missiles traveling at Mach 3.

The system is also vital for countering "swarm" tactics, such as those involving explosive-laden fast boats or multiple drones. Equipped with advanced thermal sensors, the modern Phalanx can track and destroy multiple surface and air targets within seconds, significantly enhancing the carrier's resilience in hostile maritime environments.

Military analysts emphasize that the activation of the Phalanx represents the ultimate safeguard for the multi-billion-dollar nuclear carrier, where the system’s performance can mean the difference between survival and catastrophe amid rising regional tensions.