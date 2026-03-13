5.5-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITS CENTRAL TÜRKIYE

World

Emirates 24/7 — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck central Türkiye this morning, with no immediate reports of casualties or material damage. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake’s epicentre was located in the city of Niksar in Tokat Province, at a shallow depth of 6.4 kilometres.

The tremor was felt by residents across several neighbouring provinces, causing temporary panic. Emergency response teams are currently monitoring the situation and conducting field assessments in Niksar and surrounding areas. Türkiye remains highly sensitive to seismic activity due to its geographical location on major fault lines, and authorities have advised the public to stay informed through official channels regarding any potential aftershocks.