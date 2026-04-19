World

5.9‑magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia off Sumatra

Shallow quake strikes near Nias at a depth of 10 kilometres

By WAM Published: 2026-04-19T11:16:00+04:00 1 min read
Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Jakarta: A 5.9‑magnitude earthquake struck western Indonesia today.

A statement from Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra Island, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates converge, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.