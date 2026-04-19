5.9‑magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia off Sumatra

World

Shallow quake strikes near Nias at a depth of 10 kilometres

Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Jakarta: A 5.9‑magnitude earthquake struck western Indonesia today.

A statement from Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra Island, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates converge, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.