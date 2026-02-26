Abdullah bin Zayed and Interior Secretary Discuss Shared Climate and Conservation Goals

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Doug Burgum, US Secretary of the Interior, during his ongoing working visit to Washington.

The meeting discussed the strategic and long-standing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America and ways to strengthen and further develop them across various fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed prospects for joint cooperation in the fields of energy and artificial intelligence and opportunities to develop and expand partnerships in these sectors, as well as to open new markets in support of sustainable growth in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said that UAE-US relations are founded on solid pillars of mutual trust and constructive partnership, noting that this historic relationship has formed an advanced model of fruitful cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.