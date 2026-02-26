Abdullah bin Zayed and US Vice President Discuss Strengthening Strategic Ties

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with J.D. Vance, Vice President of the United States of America, during his official working visit to Washington.

The meeting addressed the historical strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Both sides explored avenues to further develop cooperation across various sectors, including economy, investment, trade, advanced technology, energy, and artificial intelligence.

They exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared inerest.

During the discussions, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's commitment to continued collaboration with the United States to expand the horizons of their strategic partnership. He noted that such efforts serve the common interests of both friendly nations while supporting their pursuit of sustainable development.

The UAE top diplomat added that the depth of historical ties between the two nations provides a solid foundation for launching new areas of cooperation, particularly within vital priority sectors. He further highlighted the importance of ongoing coordination and consultation to bolster regional stability, peace, and coexistence.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.