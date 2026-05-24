At 106, oldest Pearl Harbor survivor keeps history alive through memory and humility

World

Freeman Johnson reflects on war, service and a life shaped beyond the day that changed history

Centerville: Freeman Johnson, the oldest living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, continues to keep the memory of that historic day alive at the age of 106.

On December 7, 1941, Johnson was far below deck aboard the USS St. Louis, working on a boiler when Japanese forces launched their surprise attack. He did not witness the bombing or hear the anti-aircraft fire as his ship defended itself and escaped safely to sea.

“While everything was happening topside, I was inside a steam drum. I couldn’t see anything,” Johnson recalled. Even as the ship moved into the Pacific, he remained largely unaware of the scale of the attack, describing himself simply as “just a sailor” who was told only what he needed to know.

When asked by schoolchildren if he was afraid that day, Johnson’s answer remains steady: “You’re too busy to be scared. You don’t know what you’re afraid of if you can’t see anything.”

Johnson became the oldest surviving Pearl Harbor veteran following the death of Ira “Ike” Schab in December at the age of 105. Only 11 survivors of the attack remain. The bombing killed more than 2,400 service members and led the United States into World War II.

Over the years, the number of survivors attending annual remembrance ceremonies has dwindled. Thousands once gathered, but in recent years only a handful have been able to attend, with none travelling to Hawaii last year.

For much of his life, Johnson avoided attention and rarely spoke of his experience. Today, however, he has become a recognised figure, receiving letters from around the world and being honoured at public events, including his 106th birthday celebration.

Despite age-related challenges, including hearing loss and heart issues, Johnson’s memory remains vivid. He recalls joining the Navy at 19 to avoid being drafted into the Army, preferring life at sea over marching long distances on land.

His wartime memories extend beyond Pearl Harbor. Johnson later served aboard the USS Iowa, where he witnessed key moments in history, including preparations for transporting President Franklin D. Roosevelt and, later, the end of the war in Tokyo Bay.

He watched the Japanese surrender from a distance aboard the Iowa, marking what he recalls as a moment when sailors celebrated the end of the conflict and the prospect of returning home.

Now living with his daughter, Diane Johnson, he continues to share his story, often encouraged by her reminder that he has a responsibility to pass on history to future generations.

While others see him as a symbol of resilience and service, Johnson views his life differently. For him, the defining moments were not limited to war, but also included marriage, family and a lifetime of work.

“Pearl Harbor just happened,” he said simply.