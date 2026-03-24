At Least 66 Killed In Colombia Military Plane Crash

World

At least 66 people were killed, and dozens were injured when a military plane carrying 125 people crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday in southwestern Colombia, authorities said.

In a video posted to social media, Colombian Air Force Commander Fernando Silva said the plane had 114 passengers and 11 crew members on board, while stating that the authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

The accident took place when the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, on the border with Peru, Colombia's Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier on X, according to AFP.