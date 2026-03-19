Australia unemployment rises to 4.3% in February

World

WAM - The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in February.

The ABS stated that the number of unemployed people increased by 35,000, contributing to a 0.2 percentage point rise in the unemployment rate during the month.

The latest data also showed that employment increased by 49,000 people, with part-time employment rising by 79,000, while full-time employment declined by 30,000.