Bahrain condemns ‘repeated aggression’ over missile and drone attacks

World

Foreign Ministry calls for urgent UN action, warns of threat to Gulf security

The ministry noted that it had previously condemned similar actions, highlighting what it described as Iran’s breach of its commitments and international obligations, including those outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026). It added that the recurrence of such attacks confirms earlier warnings that the situation could deteriorate further.

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned what it described as renewed Iranian aggression against its territory, following a fresh attack involving ballistic missiles and drones.

In a statement, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incident represents a dangerous escalation and reflects what it called a deliberate and systematic pattern of repeated violations targeting the Kingdom’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry noted that it had previously condemned similar actions, highlighting what it described as Iran’s breach of its commitments and international obligations, including those outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026). It added that the recurrence of such attacks confirms earlier warnings that the situation could deteriorate further.

According to the statement, the latest escalation also contradicts commitments made under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which called for a permanent cessation of military operations and respect for the sovereignty of regional states. The ministry said the incident places full responsibility on Iran for undermining regional stability and breaking its pledges.

Bahrain called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent session and take decisive action to enforce its resolutions, halt ongoing aggression and hold those responsible accountable.

The ministry warned that the repeated attacks are not only directed at Bahrain but pose a broader threat to the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It emphasised that, under the GCC Joint Defence Agreement, any attack on one member state is considered an attack on all.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Bahrain’s right to defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity in accordance with international law, while holding Iran fully responsible for any further escalation resulting from continued hostilities.