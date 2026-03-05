Bahrain Defence Force: 74 Iranian missiles,117 hostile drones destroyed

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems have continued to intercept successive waves of Iranian terrorist aggression.

A BDF statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), said that since the onset of these attacks, the BDF's air defences have destroyed 74 missiles and 117 drones targeting the Kingdom's airspace, territorial waters, and land.

The General Command expressed its immense pride in the advanced combat readiness and exceptional vigilance demonstrated by its personnel, and commended the sustained operational excellence with which the Kingdom continues to be defended.

The performance of Bahrain's air defence forces provides firm assurance that the Kingdom's skies remain protected.

The General Command urges all citizens and residents to remain indoors except where absolutely necessary, and to exercise the utmost caution for their personal safety. The public is strongly advised to rely solely on official sources for information and updates, to refrain from filming military operations or sharing unverified information, and to avoid all affected sites and any suspicious objects. Debris impact sites must not be approached or photographed. Official government media channels remain the authoritative source for all alerts and warnings.

The General Command further noted that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian infrastructure and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct and serious threat to regional peace and security.