Bangkok declared disaster area after heavy rains trigger widespread flooding

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Nearly 300mm of rain has fallen since Thursday, inundating roads and disrupting traffic across the Thai capital

People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS

Bangkok: Thai authorities have declared Bangkok a disaster-affected area after persistent heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across the capital.

The declaration enables local authorities to implement emergency measures, including accelerating drainage operations, setting up temporary shelters, identifying bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups, and assessing damage to facilitate relief and compensation efforts.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the situation posed risks to lives and had caused damage to both public and private property, stressing the need for rapid assistance to affected residents and close coordination between relevant agencies.

A man wades through a flooded street during heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS

Nearly 300 millimetres of rain has fallen across Bangkok since Thursday, leading to extensive waterlogging and flooding on roads in several parts of the city.

The heavy rainfall has disrupted traffic and travel across the Thai capital, with authorities continuing efforts to manage flooding and reduce its impact on residents.