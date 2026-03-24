Bomb Threat Targets Delhi Assembly Ahead Of Budget Presentation

World

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was placed under high security on Tuesday morning following a series of bomb threats received just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the annual budget. Indian police confirmed that the first threat was delivered via email to the assembly secretariat at 07:28 AM, followed by a second message sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta approximately twenty minutes later.

Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), stated that specialized security agencies, including bomb disposal squads, conducted an extensive sweep of the "Vidhan Sabha" complex. "Nothing suspicious has been found so far, and the necessary procedures remain in place," Banthia said in a brief statement. Despite the disruption, security forces remain deployed inside and outside the building as a precautionary measure while an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the electronic threats.