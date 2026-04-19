Bulgarians head to polls to elect new parliament

World

High cost of living and political instability dominate eighth parliamentary election in five years

Sofia: Bulgarians went to the polls on Sunday in the eighth parliamentary election in five years, with the clear frontrunner, pro‑Russian former President Rumen Radev, promising to end a spiral of weak, short‑lived governments and stamp out widespread corruption.

Radev, a eurosceptic former fighter pilot who opposes military support for Ukraine’s war effort against Moscow, stepped down from the presidency in January to run in the election, which comes after mass protests forced out the previous government in December.

A slick social media campaign, deep coffers and a pledge of stability have boosted Radev’s support in the Balkan country of about 6.5 million, where voters are weary of repeated snap polls and a small group of veteran politicians widely seen as corrupt.

The cost of living is also an issue since Bulgaria, a member of the European Union and NATO, adopted the euro in January. The previous government fell amid protests against a new budget proposing tax rises and higher social security contributions.

“Politicians need to come together and make decisions – not have constant conflicts and arguments, going from one election to another without getting anything done,” said Bogomil Bardarski, a 72‑year‑old metalworker who voted in the capital, Sofia.