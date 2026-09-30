Civil Aviation Authority: Security incident resulted in injuries on flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv

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The General Authority of Civil Aviation urges everyone not to circulate any unofficial information or anticipate the results of the investigation

The Authority confirms that the safety and security of passengers and crew members is its top priority. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that flydubai flight FZ1073, en route from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport, on September 30, 2026, experienced a security incident that was brought under control, which necessitated diverting the aircraft and making an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The incident resulted in injuries to some of the aircraft crew, who were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary care in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Authority confirms that the safety and security of passengers and crew members is its top priority.

The teams responsible for the investigation at the Authority, in coordination with the relevant authorities, are continuing their investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, including reviewing the operational and security aspects.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation urges everyone not to circulate any unofficial information or anticipate the results of the investigation. The results will be provided to the public later when they are released.