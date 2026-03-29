Derby Attempted Murder: Seven Injured in Suspected Vehicle Attack

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British police said on Sunday seven people had suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries" after a car was driven into pedestrians in a central England city, with one man arrested. Officers arrested the man in his 30s shortly after the incident in Derby, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Birmingham, Derbyshire Police said in an update.

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving," the force added. "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and we are keeping an open mind as to the motives."

The car, a black Suzuki Swift, struck the pedestrians at about 9:30 pm (2130 GMT) on Saturday, according to police. The seven people hurt were treated at the scene by ambulance crews and taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre in the nearby city of Nottingham, the force's update said. "The seven suffered a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries and we can confirm that, contrary to online speculation, no-one died in the incident," Derbyshire police noted.

The force had earlier said it did not believe there was an ongoing risk to the public. Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson said she was "deeply shocked" by the event. "My thoughts are with those injured and I'm grateful to our emergency services," she said on social media. "Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Anyone who has information should contact them as soon as possible."