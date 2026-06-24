World

Indian tech hub names road for Trump, drawing criticism from Modi's party

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

HYDERABAD: A key road named after U.S. President Donald Trump in India's opposition-ruled tech hub of Hyderabad has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, which dismissed the ⁠move as "hypocrisy".



U.S.-India ties have deteriorated during Trump's second term, with Washington imposing high tariffs on Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, and engaging closely with India's arch-rival Pakistan.



The ‌road in the capital of the southern state of Telangana, ruled by the main opposition Congress party, adjoins the U.S. consulate and is ‌near the offices of major American tech companies such ‌as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.



The road received its new ‌name, Donald Trump Avenue, on Tuesday, ‌at a time when Congress has been accusing Modi of being "compromised" by not ​taking on Trump ‌on issues from ​the tariffs to U.S. attacks on ⁠Indian-crewed tankers during the Iran war.



"Rahul Gandhi says President Trump (is) hurting Indian interests," Shehzad Poonawalla, a spokesperson of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said ​on ⁠X on Wednesday, ⁠referring to the top Congress leader.



"Then why is his government in Telangana giving the ultimate tribute to him by renaming a road after ⁠him?"



The move drew criticism from other political parties when unveiled this month, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) calling it "outrageous" and demanding its withdrawal.



Congress says the renaming gesture demonstrates Hyderabad's "growing role" in the partnership of the two countries.



Trump has not ‌visited Hyderabad during his two terms in office, although predecessors Bill Clinton and ​George W. Bush both did.



Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of last week's G7 summit in France and agreed to push forward a trade deal they have been negotiating.