Ebola claims over 200 lives in Congo as warnings grow of African spread

World

Ebola virus is a highly contagious disease transmitted through bodily fluids

Kinshasa: The Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced more than 200 deaths out of 867 suspected cases of the Ebola virus across three provinces in the country.



Reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicated a rise in the death toll compared to previous days, amid the ongoing spread of the disease in multiple regions.



Warning: potential spread of the virus to 10 African countries

In a related context, the African Union's health agency warned of the potential spread of the virus to 10 African countries. These include nations neighboring the DRC, such as Uganda, South Sudan, and Rwanda, as well as other countries in East and Central Africa.



The Ebola virus is a highly contagious disease transmitted through bodily fluids, such as blood and vomit, and causes severe illness that can lead to death.

