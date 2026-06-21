Egyptian President urges secure US–Iran deal to protect Arab and GCC stability

World

Egyptian president stresses sovereignty, navigation rights and peaceful dispute resolution

President El-Sisi made the remarks while receiving Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye. The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Dr Badr Abdelatty.

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that any final agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran must ensure the security of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and all Arab countries. He stressed that it should address their concerns, particularly respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, adherence to principles of good neighbourliness, freedom of navigation, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

President El-Sisi made the remarks while receiving Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye. The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Dr Badr Abdelatty.

The President commended the intensive coordination among the four countries in recent months and reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to working with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye, and other Arab and regional states to support the implementation of the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding and ensure the success of the ongoing negotiations.

Presidential spokesman Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that El-Sisi also underscored the need to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue as a key requirement for achieving lasting and comprehensive regional stability.

El-Sisi stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement the memorandum and complete negotiations to reach a final, comprehensive and sustainable agreement.