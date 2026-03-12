EU APPROVES NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST 19 IRANIAN OFFICIALS, ENTITIES

World

WAM - The European Union has approved new sanctions against Iran targeting 19 officials and entities linked to the Iranian government over serious human rights violations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced.

“The EU continues to hold Iran accountable. Today, ambassadors of EU member states approved new sanctions targeting 19 regime officials and entities responsible for serious human rights violations,” Kallas said in a post on X.

She added, "As the Iran war continues, the EU will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for domestic repression. It also sends a message to Tehran that Iran’s future cannot be built on repression."