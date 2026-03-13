EU Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks on GCC States, Jordan

World

WAM- The European Union welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2817, submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the Member States of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement on Thursday, the EU echoed the UN Security Council's strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of the GCC countries and Jordan, and condemned in the strongest terms attacks by Iran against their territories. These attacks, targeting civilian objects and critical civilian infrastructure, constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

The EU also reiterated its call on Iran to cease its attacks immediately.

"Security and stability of the Gulf region, as well as freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, are fundamental pillars of the stability of the global economy, intrinsically linked to European and global security," the statement stated.

The EU said that it will continue its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring about a lasting solution of peace and stability in the Gulf and broader Middle East region.

"All 27 EU Member States have co-sponsored the Resolution alongside an unprecedented number of UN Member States, reaffirming EU solidarity with the GCC countries and Jordan, as also expressed in the joint meeting of the EU-GCC Ministers’ Council on 5th March and in the discussions during the video conference by António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, with leaders from Middle East countries on 9th March," it concluded.