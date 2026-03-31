EU Urges Member States to Cut Energy Usage

World

The European Commission has called on member states to reduce oil and gas consumption, particularly in the transport sector, amid the energy crisis and potential supply disruptions linked to the ongoing war in the Arabian Gulf.

In a letter to national energy ministers, European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said governments should consider voluntary demand-saving measures.

The proposal comes as EU energy ministers are set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to address the crisis.

In his letter, Jørgensen noted that Europe’s transport sector is facing rising costs and supply shortages, which could lead governments to ask citizens to drive or fly less in order to save fuel for more essential purposes.