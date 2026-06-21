Europe heatwave warning: Temperatures near 40°C trigger disruption

World

Extreme conditions grip multiple countries, strain transport, wildlife and public health

People shelter from the sun under umbrellas beside the base of the Temple of Venus and Roma, opposite the Colosseum, during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, June 20, 2026. REUTERS

Rome/Madrid/Paris: A severe heatwave gripped much of Europe on Sunday, with temperatures nearing 40°C, prompting nationwide warnings, transport disruption, and signs of strain on wildlife and tourist hotspots.

The surge in heat on 21 June — the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, typically marking the start of the hottest months of the year — raised concerns about an early and prolonged period of extreme conditions.

After several days of temperatures above 35°C, Italian authorities issued red alerts for 21 June in eight cities, including Bologna, Florence, Milan and Turin.

In Rome, pilgrims in St Peter’s Square used parasols and umbrellas to shield themselves from the intense sun as the Pope led the traditional Sunday prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace.

The spike in temperatures is being driven by a mass of hot air moving north from the Sahara, fuelled by a strong high-pressure system known as the “African anticyclone”.

Meteorologists say the system is creating a “heat dome”, trapping hot air over western and central Europe and allowing temperatures to rise day after day. In Madrid, residents and tourists used fans and drank cold beverages as they browsed the city’s El Rastro flea market.

“I’m dressed all in white because it’s so hot, and I’m carrying my little electric fan everywhere I go,” said Haily San Cesario, a 22-year-old engineer from Miami.

A tourist wears a hat and face covering to protect herself from the sun during a heatwave in Florence, Italy, June 19, 2026. REUTERS

Spain’s AEMET weather agency issued red and orange alerts across several regions, warning of temperatures exceeding 39–40°C across large parts of the Iberian Peninsula and Mallorca, and said the heatwave would last at least until midweek.

Trains cancelled in France

The extreme heat has begun to disrupt infrastructure.

Speaking from Paris’ Gare Montparnasse station, SNCF chief Jean Castex said the rail network was “strongly impacted” by high temperatures, which risk damaging overhead power lines and causing track expansion.

He said 3,500 staff had been mobilised to monitor the network, with a further 2,000 deployed for emergency repairs. He urged vulnerable passengers to delay travel. The operator has cancelled 71 intercity trains until Monday on key routes.

In Germany, where temperatures have reached as high as 38°C, the DWD weather service warned of severe thunderstorms in eastern regions, including Berlin, where heavy rain disrupted the open-air Fête de la Musique festival.

A man prepares to dive in the Limmat river during a heatwave in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP

Organisers also evacuated the Berlin Open tennis venue due to strong winds and heavy rain as spectators awaited the singles final between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic.

Wildlife under pressure

Wildlife rescuers are reporting mounting pressure as the heat intensifies.

A centre near Namur in Belgium said it had taken in around 150 heat-stressed animals in recent days, with young birds particularly at risk.

“Nestlings prefer to jump rather than let themselves die and literally cook in their nests,” said CREAVES founder Romain De Jaegere, adding that rescue centres across Belgium are overwhelmed.

Experts say the situation reflects a broader trend, with heatwaves in Europe becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.