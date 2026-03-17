European Parliament Moves To Revive EU-US Trade Deal

World

Members in the European Parliament (MEPs) moved Tuesday to revive the EU–US trade deal, scheduling a committee vote, but infighting between political groups keeps final approval by the full assembly uncertain with both March and April floated.

The shift is significant as it kickstarts a process long held by delays due to fundamental disagreements between Brussels and Washington, amplified by their different positions on almost everything.

Members of the European Parliament had resisted continuing the process to implement an agreement seen as lopsided in favour of the US.

Still, despite legal and political concerns, they have decided to restart it.

The agreement struck last summer imposes 15% US tariffs on EU goods while Europe agrees to cut its own tariffs to zero. Brussels initially sold it as the best of the negative scenarios.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to help ease transatlantic relations, which have seen escalating tensions in recent months due to threats by US President Donald Trump and ongoing disputes over trade policies.

The European Commission warned that it would respond with “firmness and proportionality” if Washington fails to honour its commitments under the agreement.