Explosion Reported At Valero Refinery In Texas’ Port Arthur

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A massive explosion rocked an oil refinery near the Texas coast on Monday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and forcing local authorities to issue "shelter-in-place" orders for nearby residents as a precautionary measure.

Port Arthur Mayor Charlotte M. Moses confirmed that no injuries were reported following the blast at the Valero Energy Corp facility, located approximately 145 kilometers (90 miles) east of Houston. The Mayor urged residents on the city’s west side to remain indoors, noting that firefighting crews had arrived on the scene. “There’s been an explosion, yes, but we’re OK; everybody’s OK,” Moses said. “They’re trying to put the fire out as quickly as possible.”

The incident occurs against a backdrop of surging gasoline prices, driven by global oil supply uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and the conflict with Iran. The Port Arthur plant is a critical industrial hub, employing approximately 770 personnel with a refining capacity of 435,000 barrels of oil per day. According to Valero’s official data, the facility specializes in processing heavy sour crude into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Social media footage from the area showed massive columns of smoke and flames billowing from the refinery. Local residents reported hearing a thunderous boom that caused windows to vibrate. “For your safety, please remain in place until the ‘All Clear’ is given by emergency personnel,” the City of Port Arthur stated in a formal advisory.

Texas State Representative Christian Manuel announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has deployed air-monitoring equipment to the site and is coordinating with local and state partners. Manuel issued a directive to the community to limit outdoor exposure, keep windows and doors sealed, and strictly follow guidance from emergency officials.