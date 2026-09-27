Five arrested near UK air base used in Iran strikes over suspected terrorism, explosives offences

Five arrested near UK air base used in Iran strikes over sus...

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Police evacuated nearby homes and launched a counterterrorism investigation after receiving reports of suspicious vehicles heading towards RAF Fairford

B‑1B Lancer bomber at the RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 27, 2026. REUTERS\

Fairford, England: British police arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences on Sunday near RAF Fairford, an air base that has been used by the United States to launch strikes against Iran.

Counterterrorism police said they received a report in the early hours of Sunday about three suspicious vehicles apparently travelling towards the military airfield in western England.

The five men were arrested by armed officers and are being held on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. Police said the incident is believed to be contained, although investigations remain at an early stage.

An Iranian-linked motive is considered the most likely, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Authorities are also examining the possibility of Russian sabotage or an Islamist plot.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody," said Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

"As you would expect we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident."

Police established a 400-metre cordon around the base while bomb disposal specialists examined the vehicles. Residents of 85 homes in a nearby village were evacuated, while armed officers patrolled the area.

The British government said Prime Minister Andy Burnham was being kept informed of developments. Burnham thanked police and the armed forces, saying the incident would be deeply concerning for local residents.

Britain authorised the United States to use bombers based at RAF Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In July, Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that any base used to launch attacks could become a legitimate target.

US President Donald Trump praised the arrests.

"The arrest in the UK was fantastic," Trump told reporters.

"We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort and working with the British worked out great ... We had them under view for a long time, and we got them."

Reuters witnesses said access to the base was blocked by armed police on Sunday morning, while security was also increased at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in eastern England.

According to local media reports, a farmer alerted police after noticing suspicious activity involving the vans and several individuals near the base.

Local councillor Tristan Wilkinson told Reuters there had been a previous security alert at RAF Fairford and surveillance around the area had subsequently been increased.

A spokesperson for the US Air Force declined to discuss specific security measures but said US personnel and facilities in Britain remained vigilant.

British ministers have previously warned operators of critical national infrastructure about threats from Russia, including potential sabotage operations and cyberattacks. Russia has denied carrying out hybrid attacks against Western countries.