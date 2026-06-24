France confirms first Ebola case in doctor returning from Congo humanitarian mission

France confirms first Ebola case in doctor returning from Co...

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The patient is being ‌isolated and authorities are ‌contact tracing, the ‌ministry said ‌in a statement

Health workers attend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri, Congo, Thursday, June 18, 2026. For illustrative purposes only (AP)

PARIS: A ​doctor returning from ‌a humanitarian ​mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, the country's first case ⁠of the virus during the current outbreak, the health ministry ‌said on Wednesday.



The patient is being ‌isolated and authorities are ‌contact tracing, the ‌ministry said ‌in a statement, adding that ​the ‌risk for ​the general European ⁠population was low.



Congo's Ebola outbreak, ​which ⁠has infected ⁠more than 1,000 people and killed ⁠267, has had the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month ‌of any episode of the ​disease, the World Health Organisation has said.