World

France confirms first Ebola case in doctor returning from Congo humanitarian mission

The patient is being ‌isolated and authorities are ‌contact tracing, the ‌ministry said ‌in a statement

By Reuters Published: 2026-06-24T16:00:00+04:00 1 min read
Health workers attend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri, Congo, Thursday, June 18, 2026. For illustrative purposes only (AP)
Health workers attend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri, Congo, Thursday, June 18, 2026. For illustrative purposes only (AP)

PARIS: A ​doctor returning from ‌a humanitarian ​mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, the country's first case ⁠of the virus during the current outbreak, the health ministry ‌said on Wednesday.

The patient is being ‌isolated and authorities are ‌contact tracing, the ‌ministry said ‌in a statement, adding that ​the ‌risk for ​the general European ⁠population was low.

Congo's Ebola outbreak, ​which ⁠has infected ⁠more than 1,000 people and killed ⁠267, has had the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month ‌of any episode of the ​disease, the World Health Organisation has said.