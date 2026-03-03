France to send anti-drone systems to Cyprus

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus after a British air base on the island was attacked by drones, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said on Tuesday.
France would send anti-missile and anti-drone systems, as well as a frigate, CNA reported. It said French President Emmanuel Macron communicated the intention to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides early on Tuesday.
