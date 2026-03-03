4.56 PM Tuesday, 3 March 2026
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:25 06:38 12:34 15:53 18:24 19:38
03 March 2026
Home
Advanced
Home

France to send anti-drone systems to Cyprus

Published
By WAM

France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus after a British air base ​on the island was attacked by drones, the Cyprus News ‌Agency (CNA) said on Tuesday. 

France would send anti-missile and anti-drone systems, as well as a frigate, CNA reported. It said French President Emmanuel Macron communicated the intention to Cypriot President Nikos ​Christodoulides early on Tuesday.

Copyright @ 2026. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 3 March 2026 15:41