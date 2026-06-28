French authorities respond to civilian aircraft incident in northeastern France

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Reports suggest plane carrying group for baptism may have crashed in Tomblaine

Paris: French authorities are responding to an incident involving a civilian aircraft in the town of Tomblaine in northeastern France, local officials confirmed.

The regional prefecture said emergency services were deployed following the incident, though further details were not immediately available.

According to newspaper L'Est Républicain, the aircraft was reportedly transporting a group of people for a baptism event when it crashed.

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.