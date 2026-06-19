World
French Minister says Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon, US must pressure Israel
Barrot, speaking to French broadcaster franceinfo, said that France was still working to hold an international conference to mobilise support for the Lebanese army.
PARIS: Israel must stop its hostilities in Lebanon and the United States must put pressure on Israel, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday.
Israel said on Thursday it would not rule out carrying out attacks beyond a military control zone in southern Lebanon in a challenge to the terms of a U.S.-Iran pact that called for the respect of Lebanon's sovereignty.
Barrot, speaking to French broadcaster franceinfo, said that France was still working to hold an international conference to mobilise support for the Lebanese army.