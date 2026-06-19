French Minister says Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon, US must pressure Israel

French Minister says Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon...

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Barrot, speaking to ⁠French broadcaster franceinfo, said that France was still working to hold an ‌international conference to mobilise support for ​the Lebanese army.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a conference with Israeli and Palestinian civil society groups to support a two-state solution in Paris, Friday June 12, 2026. (AP)

PARIS: ​Israel must stop ‌its ​hostilities in Lebanon and the United States must put pressure on Israel, French ⁠foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday.



Israel said ‌on Thursday it would not ‌rule out carrying out attacks ‌beyond a military ‌control zone ‌in southern Lebanon in ​a challenge ‌to ​the terms ⁠of a U.S.-Iran pact that ​called ⁠for the respect ⁠of Lebanon's sovereignty.



Barrot, speaking to ⁠French broadcaster franceinfo, said that France was still working to hold an ‌international conference to mobilise support for ​the Lebanese army.