G7 REFRAINS FROM USING STRATEGIC RESERVES TO LOWER OIL PRICES

G7 REFRAINS FROM USING STRATEGIC RESERVES TO LOWER OIL PRICE...

Emirates 24/7 — G7 nations have declined to deploy strategic petroleum reserves to cool surging global oil prices. The group opted to maintain current stockpiles despite significant market pressures and rising energy costs.

This stance emerges amid heightened geopolitical tensions and energy market volatility. Member states preferred preserving strategic reserves at this stage rather than intervening directly to mitigate the ongoing price rally.

The G7, comprising the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, remains a pivotal influence on energy markets. Their collective decision is expected to impact global oil supply-demand balances significantly.

The decision comes as crude prices face sharp fluctuations driven by Middle East tensions. Governments continue to seek tools that balance market stability with the protection of long-term national strategic reserves.