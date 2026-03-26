G7 Struggles To Balance Iran Crisis With Ukraine Support As Economic Strains Grow

World

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) began a pivotal two-day summit outside Paris on Thursday, seeking to narrow significant policy gaps with the United States over the escalating war in the Middle East. Hosted by France at the Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey, the meeting arrives amid heightened tensions as the White House signaled President Donald Trump’s readiness to "unleash hell" should Tehran reject a proposed peace deal. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to join his counterparts from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK on the second day, marking his first international mission since the conflict began. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that a primary objective is to address "major global imbalances" that have fueled current rivalries, while also urging restraint in Lebanon to prevent further regional destabilization.

While the G7 nations remain core U.S. allies, the summit highlights an unusual lack of unambiguous support for the military assault on Iran, a stance that has reportedly drawn ire from the Trump administration. European leaders, including German officials, have voiced concerns that "misguided policies" are hitting the global economy, specifically through energy volatility and inflation. Amidst the focus on Iran, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed unease that the conflict has diverted critical attention from the Gaza peace plan and the West Bank. To broaden the diplomatic scope, France has invited representatives from Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea, ensuring that long-standing crises, such as the resistance in Ukraine, remain high on the international agenda.