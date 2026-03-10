GCC SECRETARY-GENERAL CONDEMNS ATTACK ON UAE CONSULATE IN KURDISTAN

World

WAM- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned the targeting of the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

He affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and safety of diplomats and staff working in these missions.

He emphasised the GCC’s support and solidarity with the UAE against this attack and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability in the region.