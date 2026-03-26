GCC Secretary-General Stresses Inclusion of GCC States in Talks to Resolve Regional Crisis

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Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stressed today the necessity of involving GCC member states in any talks or agreements aimed at resolving the regional crisis, in a manner that enhances security and stability and ensures that such attacks are not repeated.

In a media briefing on the Iranian attacks, he stated that the total number of Iranian strikes on GCC countries over a period of 25 days exceeded 5,000 ballistic missiles and UAVs. Most were intercepted, though some struck civilian targets, resulting in casualties and damage to property.

He added that 85% of the missiles launched during the war were directed at GCC countries.

Albudaiwi noted that the Iranian attacks led to civilian casualties and injuries among citizens and residents, citing the latest attack earlier today on Abu Dhabi, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

He said the attacks also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, desalination plants, hotels, government institutions, embassies, residential buildings, and airports, leading to the suspension of air traffic at several GCC airports.

He also affirmed that GCC air defence systems performed effectively and responded to the attacks with high professionalism, mitigating their impact. However, he stressed that this does not diminish the scale of the aggression nor absolve Iran of full responsibility.

He pointed to the global economic impact of these attacks, noting that GCC countries produce 16 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for 22 % of global output, and export 27% of total global crude oil exports, equivalent to 11.5 million barrels per day.

He added that they hold 33% of the world’s oil reserves, estimated at 512 billion barrels, and 21% of global natural gas reserves, totaling 44 trillion cubic metres, while producing 442 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually, representing 10% of global production.

He stressed that these substantial figures make the Gulf region an indispensable pillar of the global economy.

He reiterated that the stance of GCC member states is grounded in international legitimacy and international law, emphasising that any attack on one member state is deemed an attack on all, in accordance with the GCC Joint Defence Agreement.