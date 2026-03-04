GCC warns Iranian strike on Fujairah port threatens regional stability

His Excellency Mr Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed the Council’s strongest condemnation and denunciation of the nefarious Iranian attack targeting the Port of Fujairah in the brotherly United Arab Emirates (UAE). He affirmed that this act of aggression represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a GCC member state and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

"Targeting vital facilities and infrastructure is an unacceptable and condemned behaviour by all standards. It reflects an escalatory approach that disregards the rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, aimed at destabilising the security of GCC states and undermining the stability of global energy markets," His Excellency said.

Furthermore, he stated that such acts pose a direct threat to the security of regional and global supplies, as well as the safety of maritime navigation and international trade.

His Excellency called upon the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to halt these repeated Iranian attacks and to put an immediate end to these irresponsible actions that undermine regional and international peace and security.

Moreover, His Excellency reiterated the GCC's full and unwavering solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, standing as one rank with the UAE in all measures it takes to protect its security, safeguard its sovereignty, and maintain the safety of its vital facilities.