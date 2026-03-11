GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER: NO EVIDENCE OF MINES IN HORMUZ BUT SHIPPING 'DE FACTO' HALTED

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER: NO EVIDENCE OF MINES IN HORMUZ BUT ...

Emirates 24/7 — German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated on Wednesday that there are currently no indications of naval mines being planted in the Strait of Hormuz, despite the waterway being effectively closed to shipping.

Speaking in Qatar during a Middle East tour, Wadephul noted that the strategic chokepoint—located between Iran and Oman—is seeing virtually no maritime traffic due to a lack of adequate protection for vessels in the region.

The Minister's comments come amid heightened global energy concerns following reports that Iran may have mined the vital passage, which serves as a primary artery for world oil supplies.

Wadephul acknowledged the "immense impact" of the situation on global energy security, warning that a prolonged de facto closure would have serious consequences, particularly for Asian markets and indirectly for Europe.

"Ultimately, I only see a diplomatic solution to the issue of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, not a military one," Wadephul concluded, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.