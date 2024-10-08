Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in Kuwait, commencing official visit to the country

His Highness: Relations between the UAE and Kuwait are witnessing significant growth, guided by the leadership of both nations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, arrived today in Kuwait, commencing an official visit to the country.

Leading a high-level delegation, His Highness was welcomed on his arrival by His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, and several other leaders, senior officials and high-ranking military officers.

His Highness highlighted the deeply rooted ties between the UAE and Kuwait, which continue to witness growth. He said that bilateral relations across various fields will grow even stronger under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also emphasised the UAE's keenness to expanding cooperation with Kuwait, building on their deep historical ties, strong bonds of collaboration, and shared aspirations for a future focused on progress and prosperity.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed will meet with several leaders and senior officials in Kuwait to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. The meetings will also explore new avenues to strengthen strategic partnership to support the comprehensive and sustainable development goals of both nations.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit is a high-level delegation that includes His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State.

The delegation also includes His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, President of Dubai's State Security Department; His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Ministry of Defence; and His Excellency Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

