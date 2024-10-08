Hamdan bin Mohammed concludes official visit to Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, concluded his official visit to Kuwait, where he led a high-level UAE delegation. His Highness was seen off at the Emiri Airport by His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during his visit. HH Sheikh Hamdan also met with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; and His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

The meetings focused on deepening bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait, underscoring the strong brotherly ties and strategic partnership shared by the two nations.

The meetings also reviewed the significant growth in cooperation, supported by the leadership of both nations. Additionally, they discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding collaboration across vital sectors to promote comprehensive development in both the UAE and Kuwait, while supporting joint Gulf initiatives.

