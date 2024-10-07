Hamdan bin Mohammed to depart for official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, is scheduled to depart for an official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, as the head of a high-level delegation.

The visit underscores the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and their ongoing collaboration across various fields. It aims to review the significant progress in bilateral relations and explore new opportunities to enhance cooperation in key areas to serve the mutual interests of both nations and further promote joint Gulf cooperation.

