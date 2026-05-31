Heavy rains threaten search for two missing in Laos cave

World

Rescue efforts suspended as flooding blocks access after five survivors freed

This image provided by the Association Of Volunteers For Lao People, shows rescuers after they safely evacuated the villagers, who had been trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos. AP

Bangkok: Heavy rains are threatening to delay the search for two people still missing in a flooded cave in Laos, after five others were rescued following more than a week underground.

Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, among the first international rescuers at the site, said rising water levels have flooded the cave up to the second chamber, preventing divers from entering until pumps reduce the water.

The seven villagers had entered the cave last week in search of valuable minerals before a flash flood trapped them inside. One villager managed to escape and alert authorities.

Rescue teams from Laos and neighbouring Thailand have been working at the site in Xaisomboun province, about 120 kilometres north of Vientiane, supported by divers from Finland, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, France and Australia.

Several rescuers were involved in the 2018 Thailand cave rescue that saved 12 boys and their football coach.

The five rescued men are being treated in hospital and are in good condition, according to Malaysian diver Lee Kian Lie.

This video grab provided by Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin, shows rescuers evacuating the first of five villagers, center, who had been trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos. AP

Rescuers have explored more than 200 metres into the cave, identifying five chambers. The survivors were found in the fifth chamber, where a narrow crack may lead to a deeper section.

“This was the only place we haven’t checked,” Paasi said, adding that a possible sixth chamber offers hope of finding the remaining two missing villagers.

The first survivor was evacuated on Friday through a narrow flooded passage, guided by a diver, while the remaining four exited the cave on Saturday after water levels dropped.

Videos from the site showed emotional scenes as the men emerged, with some collapsing and being assisted by rescue workers before being taken away on stretchers.