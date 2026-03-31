How Washington Redefined Its Victory Objectives in Iran

World

More than a month into the military confrontation between the United States and Iran, the strategic objectives of President Donald Trump’s administration have undergone a visible transformation. While initial rhetoric focused heavily on supporting internal protesters and seeking "regime change" in Tehran, recent developments suggest a pivot toward more pragmatic, interest-driven priorities.

According to administration statements and field developments, Washington’s current strategy now centers on three primary pillars: guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, neutralizing Iran’s nuclear stockpile, and leveraging Iranian oil infrastructure as a strategic bargaining chip to secure what President Trump describes as a "historic strategic victory."

On Monday morning, President Trump issued a sharp warning via Truth Social, stating that if a deal is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened to global shipping, the U.S. may target Iran’s "vital infrastructure." Potential targets reportedly include power plants, oil wells, the strategic Kharg Island export terminal, and potentially water desalination plants.

Trump noted that while current military operations have deliberately avoided these facilities, striking them remains a "tabletop option" if Tehran continues to defy U.S. demands. Analysts view this shift as a move away from broad political idealism toward targeted "energy security" and "nuclear containment" objectives, aimed at forcing Tehran into a definitive settlement.

When the U.S. strikes against Iran began on February 28, Trump framed the conflict as the "greatest opportunity" for the Iranian people to reclaim their country. However, as the conflict persists, the emphasis on domestic uprisings has faded. "The wager on a swift internal collapse did not materialize, forcing the administration to reorder its priorities," said Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Former diplomat Dennis Ross echoed this sentiment, noting that Washington has transitioned from a "regime change" narrative to a strategy of "maximum military pressure" designed to force strategic concessions. Despite this, Trump recently claimed that military operations have already made Iranian leaders "more rational," signaling his readiness to negotiate a deal with the current leadership.

Energy Security and the Nuclear Threshold

The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil flows, has emerged as the administration's top economic priority. Trump has vowed to ensure the "free flow of energy at any cost." Simultaneously, U.S. intelligence remains focused on Iran’s stockpile of 460kg of 60% enriched uranium.

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, noted that neutralizing this stockpile—alongside reopening the Strait—is the most clear-cut strategic goal of the war. However, military experts warn that any attempt to secure these materials could necessitate a significant U.S. "boots-on-the-ground" presence, risking a prolonged and dangerous entanglement within Iranian territory.

In recent interviews, including with the Financial Times, Trump has hinted at a new economic endgame: "taking the oil." By targeting or blockading Kharg Island, Washington aims to strip Tehran of its primary revenue source, using Iran's economic lifeline as ultimate leverage in future negotiations.

As the conflict enters this new phase, the Trump administration appears to be seeking a "limited strategic win"—a political settlement that allows for an exit strategy without being drawn into a multi-year regional quagmire.