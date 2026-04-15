India Vedanta power plant blast kills at least 17

World

Operations at the 600-megawatt Chhattisgarh coal plant were suspended after the blast

At least 17 people ‌died and 36 others were injured following a suspected boiler explosion at a power plant operated by India's Vedanta Ltd in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a government official ⁠said on Wednesday.

Operations at the 600-megawatt coal plant were suspended after the blast, senior administration official Amrit Vikas Topno told Reuters.

The ‌incident took place on Tuesday at Singhitarai, about 230 km (143 miles) away from the state ‌capital of Raipur.

The shutdown of the ‌plant comes as India is poised ‌for a harsher summer. ‌The government has delayed the maintenance of nearly 10 gigawatt of coal ‌plant capacity in the absence of ⁠gas supplies due to the Mideast conflict.

The blast was likely caused by overheating in the boiler tube, ⁠District ⁠Superintendent of Police PK Thakur told Reuters.

In a statement, Vedanta said an "unfortunate incident" had occurred ⁠at its Singhitarai plant and that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Vedanta said that NTPC GE Power Services operates and maintains the plant.

Vedanta acquired ‌the 1,200 MW coal power plant through a bankruptcy process in 2022. Only 600 MW of the plant has been operational.